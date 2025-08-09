WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 38 options!

(The moon is full this morning. Marina Clough took this pic during the last full moon)

Busy Saturday – from a musical-instrument donation drive to live-music performances, with so much more inbetween, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 2: Are you hunting yet? More clues today – see them, and see which floats have been found so far, by going here.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See the newest listings in the WSB Community Forums.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs – go run with them today!

MARATHON TRAINING: Also this morning at 8 am at West Seattle Runner, it’s kickoff day for the beginner/intermediate group of its free training program for the Seattle Marathon.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am outdoor meditation at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed immediately by this 10 am walk in which you can participate even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

DONATE A MUSICAL INSTRUMENT! 10 am-2 pm, the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation will collect no-longer-needed musical instruments for Music4Life – take then to California/Alaska in The Junction:

Types of Instruments Needed: All orchestra and band instruments, as well as guitars. Most needed: trumpets/coronets, clarinets, flutes, and violins.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, body-care products, more!

MASTER GARDENERS: Have a garden-related question? They’re ready to answer! Saturdays this summer, they’re at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – free weekly in-person group for writers of all levels. For location info, go here.’

DICK’S DRIVE-IN TRUCK: 11 am-2 pm, the Dick’s Drive-In burgers-and-shakes truck will be at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE’S ONLY SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) continues daily operations today, 11 am-8 pm.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Southwest Seattle Historical Society leads this tour at 11 am – preregistration required.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

CHERRY CONSIGNMENT CELEBRATION: The shop on the north edge of The Junction celebrates its 16th anniversary today and invites you to come join the party. Open noon-5 pm. (4142 California SW)

WADING POOLS: City-run wading pools scheduled to be open in West Seattle today are Lincoln Park (12 pm-7 pm) and Hiawatha (12 pm-5:30 pm).

COLMAN POOL: 12-7 pm swim sessions at Lincoln Park‘s heated saltwater pool (on the shore, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Explore the present and past at the home of West Seattle history, open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about Seattle Teriyaki! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY: Get out on the water with a personal watercraft you’re considering buying! 1-4 pm with Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) at Alki Kayak Tours. Our calendar listing has info on reserving a time slot.

MAKE YOUR OWN HERBAL BUG SPRAY: 1 pm class at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor)

BOOKSTORE ROMANCE DAY: Wine! Words! Author signing! 1-3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area. Come support our student winemakers and join us for a student tasting.

And today, a special event there:

FIRST ANNUAL ALUMNI WINERIES CELEBRATION: 2-5 pm at Northwest Wine Academy, graduates who’ve launched their own businesses are showcased during a fundraiser for the academy. Our calendar listing includes ticket info and the list of featured participats.

STREET FIGHTER VI TOURNAMENT: Recently opened Fourth Emerald Games in The Junction hosts a tournament at 3 pm – see our calendar listing for sign-up info. (4517 California SW, upstairs)

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

ALSO AT NEPENTHE: Summer mini-market starting at 3 pm!

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: 3-5 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), join a postcard-writing campaign.

SALSA & BACHATA ON ALKI: Annual “dress all in white” version, starting with lessons at 4:30 pm. (60th/Alki)

CONCERT AT ALKI ARTS: 6 pm, Patrick Porter performs an “intimate” pay-what-you-feel concert at the gallery. (6030 California SW)

ACAPULCO LIPS, LIVE: Tonight Acapulco Lips plays Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

WEST SEATTLE BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), catch Western Groovers & Ida Bloom. $10/door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight, after their Easy Street gig, it’s Acapulco Lips at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Closing out this Saturday list, there’s 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

