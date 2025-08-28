UPDATE: Harbor Avenue crash

(Added: Texted photo)

9:48 PM: SPD and SFD are on the scene of what’s described as a collision between a driver and motorcyclist in the 1600 block of Harbor Avenue SW. The 18-year-old rider is reported to be injured but his injuries are not described as life-threatening. Most of the street is blocked, though, officers have told dispatch, and they’re calling tow crews for both the car and the motorcycle, so avoid the area for a while.

9:54 PM: The rider is being taken to a hospital. According to emergency radio, he was believed to be speeding when he hit the driver.

10:51 PM: Police just told dispatch the street is clear.