LISTEN WHILE YOU NOSH: Musical guest announced for Taste of West Seattle 2025

The West Seattle Food Bank is thrilled to announce that iconic singer-songwriter Jim Page will be the special musical guest at this year’s Taste of West Seattle, taking place on Thursday, September 25th at The Hall at Fauntleroy.

Widely regarded as a cornerstone of Seattle’s folk scene, Jim Page has spent decades using music to spark thought, raise consciousness, and give voice to the community. His presence at the Taste of West Seattle adds a uniquely local and meaningful layer to an already vibrant event.

“Jim is legendary in Seattle music” said Robbin Peterson, Development Director at West Seattle Food Bank. “His music is part of the foundation of this city’s musical soul, and we’re honored to have him join us in support of our mission. He isn’t just performing – he’s representing decades of community, protest, and sound that have shaped this city.”

Jim Page has recorded 24 albums and written a mountain of songs. Seattle Metropolitan Magazine calls him: “One of the 50 most influential musicians in Seattle history.” In 1974 he legalized busking (street performing) in Seattle, where it had been outlawed for decades. He has toured in 13 countries including the US, Canada, Ireland, the UK, most of northern Europe, and Taiwan. His songs have been covered by The Doobie Brothers, Christy Moore, Dick Gaughan, Michael Hedges, and Roy Bailey. Bonnie Raitt says, “In the tradition of Woody and Dylan, he cuts right to the heart with music you actually enjoy listening to. I’m a longtime admirer.”

The Taste of West Seattle brings together dozens of local restaurants, breweries, wineries, and bakeries for a night of incredible food, community, and purpose – all in support of vital food and housing services for our neighbors in need.

Tickets and more information are available at westseattlefoodbank.org/taste-of-west-seattle