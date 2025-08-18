Learn about SSC, celebrate at SW Library, dance, play, more on our list for your West Seattle Monday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed in Admiral by Stan Delles)

Here’s our Monday list of what’s happening and NOT happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please let us know!):

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT OVER: Here’s where and when they were all found.

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION CLOSURE CONTINUES: Through month’s end – if you have to haul something, find an alternative, or wait.

LAST WEEK FOR SUMMER FOOD: As originally noted here, there are multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break – this is the last week for this year’s program.

FAMILY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s 10:30 am story time is open to wee ones and their parents/guardians/caregivers. (9010 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day 11 am-8 pm for two more weeks. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Also continuing through Labor Day, the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open every day, noon-7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOL: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is the last West Seattle pool still open for the season, and the city says it WILL be open today, noon-7 pm. Free.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE INFO SESSION: Find out about learning at SSC! 1 pm in-person session – details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION: 1-3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) – story time, crafts, and free cake!

NO CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular 2 pm Monday “briefing meeting” is NOT happening today because the council is on recess until after Labor Day (here’s the calendar).

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LISTENING PARTY AND GIVEAWAY: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), be one of the first to hear Minus The Bear‘s new LP, and get a chance to win an autographed test pressing.

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45; the meditation meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

SALSA & BACHATA CLASSES: Learn the dances with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW), 7 and 8 pm classes.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

COMEDY SHOW – SOLD OUT! Tickets are all gone for Susan Rice‘s show at Otter on the Rocks.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

