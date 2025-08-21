FOLLOWUP: Here’s what SDOT says went wrong with West Seattle low bridge

(SDOT camera image, Wednesday)

As reported here, the West Seattle low bridge was closed to surface traffic for about four hours on Wednesday. It already was scheduled to be out of service this coming weekend for repairs; we asked SDOT today what went wrong yesterday and whether that will affect the weekend plan. Here’s how spokesperson Mariam Ali explained it:

Yesterday, a driver attempted to maneuver around a closed gate, which led to a circuit breaker being tripped and temporarily affecting the gate system. The issue was quickly resolved, the Coast Guard was notified, and electricians are completing final repairs today. There will be no impact on work scheduled for this weekend, and bridge operations are proceeding normally.

This weekend’s closure is set to start at 7 am Saturday and could last as late as 10 pm Sunday.