Thanks for the photos from today’s low-low tide! The ones above and below are from Rainer Klett.

And the next four are from Rosalie Miller, who included ID’s – first, an Anemone and Ochre Sea Star:

A Painted Anemone:

A Glassy Tubeworm:

And a Moonglow Anemone:

Tomorrow’s low-low tide will be out as far as today’s was, -3.0 feet, at 11:07 am.