YOU CAN HELP: Madison MS PTSA’s Valentine donuts

It’s a sweet tradition for the Madison Middle School PTSA – Krispy Kreme donut sales for Valentine’s Day. So they’re doing it again this year.

Grab a Valentine’s Day donut and support the Madison Middle School PTSA – because nothing says ‘love’ like a donut for a good cause! All proceeds go to our school fund, so it’s a win-win. Orders must be placed here by midnight on February 10: paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WPN9W53LMNY46 Pick up donuts on Valentine’s Day (2/14) before school from 8:00-9:00 AM.