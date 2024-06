People were lined up waiting to be the first customers for Daiso‘s new Westwood Village store when it opened its doors at 9 this morning. It was an exciting day for the staff, too:

Never been to a Daiso store? Inside, you’ll find generally inexpensive items both practical and fun:

The new store is in the combined space previously occupied by two businesses – Fresh Vitamins (which closed six years ago) and SportClips (which closed last year).