WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 27 notes, including ‘spring forward’ time change

(WSB photo: Daffodil season!)

Welcome to the second weekend of March! Here’s what’s in our Event Calendar listings for today/tonight:

FREE! FIT4MOM CLASSES: 7:30 am, 9 am, 10:15 am classes free as part of an “open house” weekend (2707 California SW) – go here to register.

FREE! GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

REUSE/RECYCLE/SHRED: Round it up, drop it off! Free event 9 am-noon at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) north lot – see our calendar listing for what will and won’t be accepted.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second weekend of cookie booths at various locations. Search here for your nearest locations and times.

FAUNTLEROY CREEK CULVERT INFO: The city has restarted planning for replacing two of the culverts that carry Fauntleroy Creek underground, and will have reps out in the neighborhood 10 am-1 pm today to talk about the first planned project, as previewed here. Meet them at 45th/Wildwood to see where they’re at and share your thoughts.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open 10 am-2 pm today: “The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers.” (6000 16th Ave SW, north lot)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SOUL COLLAGE & SOUND BATH: 1-6 pm with Inner Alchemy at Move2Center Studio (3618 SW Alaska).

G. LOVE AT EASY STREET: Signing and meet-and-greet, 2 pm at Easy Street Records. (4559 California SW)

‘KING X: THE MEETING,’ 2 PERFORMANCES: Acts on Stage Theater in White Center (10806 12th SW) presents a play about the “explosive, impassioned confrontation that never happened.” 3 pm and 7 pm; the ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

GOOD SOCIETY TURNS 4: Trivia at 3 pm at The Good Society (2701 California SW), plus Lovely and Dapper Desserts on site 3-7 pm, as part of fourth-anniversary celebration.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: Listen to the new album by Tierra Whack one week early! 5 pm at Easy Street Records. (4559 California SW)

MOVIEMAKERS’ SCREENING & FUNDRAISER: They’re working on “Bloodbath in Palookaville.” You’re interested in a memorable evening out. Go see and support their work at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), 6:30 pm.

LIVE AT C & P: 7-9 pm, Cyd Smith and LaVon Hardison at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW). No cover, all ages.

LIVE AT THE EAGLES: The Ambaum Dukes play country music at the West Seattle Eagles aerie (4426 California SW), 7-11 pm.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Me VS Myself, Arms Like Cables, PRETTY AWKWARD “drag extravaganza” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm, with Michael Van Fleet.

‘SPRING FORWARD’: 2 am Sunday, clocks move an hour ahead to start Daylight Saving Time.

