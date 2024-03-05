Fauntleroy Creek culvert-replacement project restarts, with community survey and Saturday info event

That area along the west side of 45th Avenue SW just north of SW Wildwood is proposed for a new Fauntleroy Creek overlook as part of the city’s restarted project to replace two century-old culverts that carry part of the creek underground. Seattle Public Utilities says it’s focusing on just one of those culverts right now, the one traveling under 45th SW. SPU reps will be at 45th/Wildwood 10 am-1 pm Saturday to talk with people about the newest plans, and they’ve just opened a survey. Back in 2019, SPU started a public process, and at the time construction was envisioned to be wrapping up about now, but like many other projects, it was placed on hold. Now, they’re restarting the process for the 45th section, with this overview:

The 45th Ave SW culvert is the immediate focus of this project. SPU prioritizes culvert projects based on the likelihood and consequences of culvert failure. Each culvert is evaluated using various criteria, including impacts on the environment, fish passage, traffic, and community, as well as operations and maintenance. Through this evaluation process, SPU has identified the public roadway culvert at 45th Ave SW as the highest priority for replacement. SPU is committed to proactively replacing this culvert to reduce the risk of failure and mitigate storm-related flooding.

Construction on 46th is tentatively set to start in spring 2026, SPU says. Planning is also continuing for the California SW section, which goes under public and private property near Fauntleroy Church. This Saturday, you can find out more in person:

Join members of the project team for a Design Drop-in on Saturday, March 9 any time from 10 am – 1 pm to learn about the culvert and share your thoughts on the future Fauntleroy Creek overlook space. The project information table will be at the intersection of SW Wildwood Pl and 45th Ave SW, in front of Wildwood Glen.

The survey, meantime, is open until March 22.