Morgan Junction Park review, City Council candidates, Alki CC, WSHS play, school open houses, much more for your Thursday

(Horned Grebe, photographed by Mark MacDonald at Lincoln Park)

Many events happening in the hours ahead -in case you haven’t already seen them in our calendar and/or previews:

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Open until noon, drop in at the West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

MORGAN JUNCTION PARK REVIEW: The city-convened Design Commission will get a presentation about the new schematic design of expanding Morgan Junction Park (6400 block of California SW), including an “all-wheels” space. At City Hall or online.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm movement class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Bella M’Briana.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES’ FORUM: The 8 finalists for the appointment to the open citywide seat on the Seattle City Council will make their pitiches 5:30-7:30 tonight at City Hall downtown – you can watch in person or via the Seattle Channel.

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: The charter middle/high school in Arbor Heights welcomes prospective families to an open house 5:30-7:30 pm. (9601 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: Prospective families are invited to visit the school (1012 SW Trenton), 6 pm.

NIGHT HIKE AND OWL PROWL: 6 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), for ages 5+ – check to see if there’s still room.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING: Second and final session of the online systemwide community meeting is at 6 pm – our preview includes how to attend. (Here’s our report on the first session.)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm, prospective families are invited to come learn about WSHS – see the schedule in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

PARENT EDUCATION NIGHT AT MADISON MS: All community members are welcome to this event presenting information on substance abuse and online safety, 6:30 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: As previewed here, the 7 pm meeting is the first of the new year, with new leadership, and they’d love to see you – in person or online, Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

‘ALMOST, MAINE’ AT WSHS: The West Seattle High School Drama-produced play has two more performances, including tonight at 7:30 pm in the school theater. (3000 California SW)

Planning something that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!