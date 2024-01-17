FRESH START: Alki Community Council starts 2024 with new leaders, who hope to see you Thursday

Back in November, many of the Alki Community Council‘s long-serving leaders stepped down – as they long had planned to – and new leaders stepped up (WSB coverage here). Tomorrow night (Thursday, January 18) is the first meeting under the new leaders; president Charlotte Starck says, “Our focus is to harness the love of Alki and Hit Refresh with ACC, which has been a historic part of Alki since at least the mid-1980s. We didn’t want to see this organization that has done so much, fade away. And we’re excited at the new interest we are already getting in redefining what an Alki neighborhood group could look like.” To be part of that – even if only a spectator cheering them on – join in tomorrow night’s 7 pm meeting. It’s in person at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online – the agenda (see it here) includes the link for attending online if that’s what works best for you.