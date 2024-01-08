Got little one(s)? Three places to play indoors, free

If you’d like a dry indoor place for your little one(s) to play this winter – here are three West Seattle options:

That’s the sanctuary at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau), which is restarting its first indoor playspace program tomorrow, for the first time since pre-pandemic. Pastor Shaun Mattson sent the photo and the announcement:

Essentially we are inviting Moms, Dads, caregivers to come on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am-12 pm to bring their little ones, and to have a place to play and connect with others in the cold and rainy seasons. It’s free to anyone and everyone. Just hoping the space can be a gift to the neighborhood. One change for now is we will be opening the sanctuary up as the play area as we are still trying to rebuild and repair things from the fire last spring.

That’s one of three West Seattle places offering free indoor drop-in playspaces open to the entire community. One of the other two, at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), reopened today:

The Salvation Army Seattle White Center Community Center will be hosting a Toddler Gym again this winter! This service will be free to the community and will provide a space for little ones to run around outside of the rain with some toys, mats, and slides. What: Toddler Gym Playtime for ages 1-6 years old. Parent supervision is required.

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 pm-5 pm. Monday 1/8, currently planned to end at the beginning of April.

The third opportunity has been ongoing once a week for a while, Friday mornings 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), for kids 5 and under and their caregivers. These programs are all drop-in but NOT drop-off – caregivers must stay with the kids. Others? Let us know!