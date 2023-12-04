CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School cheer team headed for state

Again this year, the West Seattle High School cheer team is headed for state competition. Head coach Nadine Nguyen sent the photo and report:

West Seattle High School Cheerleaders are headed to the Washington State Cheer Championship! They earned their spot by competing this past weekend in the Traditional Co-Ed Tumbling Division at Auburn Mount View High School, taking first place for their division. Last year, they placed 2nd in the State. This year the team is competing under the direction of Coach Nadine Nguyen (her 6th year leading the program) and Coach Walker Layne (1st year with the program). This year’s cheer state championships are set for February 2-3, 2024 at Battle Ground High School in southwest Washington.