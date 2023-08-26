READER REPORTS: Business burglary, car down park slope, laundromat theft

Three reader reports this morning:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: The photo is via Twitter/X, at the strip mall on the northeast corner of 35th/Roxbury:

We’re going by a bit later to try to find out more (and we’ll update this when we do). The police-call log shows a burglary report just before 5:30 am. The incident number is 23-246128.

CAR DOWN SLOPE: Thanks for the tips and photos of this – a Hyundai down a Westcrest Park slope:

We don’t have police info on this yet but there’s been at least one past instance of a stolen car “disposed of” this way.

OLYMPIC HEIGHTS LAUNDROMAT THEFT: Via email from a customer of this laundromat on the northwest corner of 35th/Webster: “Work clothing placed in locking washer and started and when returned at the end of cycle; clothes and basket were missing. Owners of laundromat are not forthcoming with contact information in the laundromat to get a hold of them to get digital camera evidence. Submitted a report to SPD and awaiting approval but I heard from another person that there was another recent theft there.”