WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more business burglaries, including third-time crash-and-grab

September 13, 2023 9:47 am
Three business burglaries to report this morning – two early today, one a day earlier:

THIRD-TIME CRASH-AND-GRAB: Global Smoke and Vape at 35th/Roxbury has been hit with its third crash-and-grab burglary in less than three weeks:

This was reported just after 2 am, when remotely monitored video showed a “silver sedan” backing into the store. We went over for this photo and they hadn’t yet tallied what was taken – they were just busy cleaning up. The other crash-and-grabs were August 26th and September 6th. SPD incident # for this one is 23-265197.

CANNA WEST CULTURE SHOP: Thanks for the tip on this. Also hit by crash-and-grab burglars early today, Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW):

Staff told us they believe the burglars crashed into the store between 4 and 5 am (added: archived police-radio audio indicates the car, a red Hyundai Elantra, was still in the store when police arrived – the burglars may have gotten away in a “black sedan.”) This is NOT the cannabis shop – that’s Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) across the street.

Here too, they are still focused on cleanup and taking stock of what was taken, so the Culture Shop will be closed today. Police incident # for this burglary is 23-265255.

KIZUKI RAMEN: This break-in happened early Tuesday; the shop emailed us about it early today:

(Early Tuesday) at approximately 12:45 am, Kizuki Ramen at 42nd and Alaska was burglarized. A white/fair complexion male, 5’10”-6′ with a slight build, was able to enter a secured hallway to my business through an open loading dock bay. He proceeded to shatter a safety window in our fire exit door. He was able to steal our safe, cash register drawer as well as all of our third-party to-go order tablets. (Doordash, Uber Eats, GrubHub etc). Upon reviewing camera footage from Junction 47 management, we were able to determine that this individual had at least one to two “lookouts.” One heavy-set white male in all white, including shoes and baseball cap and a taller male wearing the same clothes.

After entering my business, he proceeded to go back and forth between Kizuki and The Lodge for nearly 6 hours! The register drawer they took was full of maybe $20 in loose coin change and the tablets are now worthless thanks to our awesome IT department. I’d say that’s instant Karma!

We’ll add the police report # when we get it.

  • Another One September 13, 2023 (9:53 am)
    Are businesses not allowed to have the roll-down metal doors that are all over in other countries and cities? Seems like it’s time to get those…

  • James September 13, 2023 (10:07 am)
    I am so sorry this happened to Canna. Their staff are honestly some of the nicest people I’ve ever met and it’s heartbreaking to know they have to do deal with this.

  • waikikigirl September 13, 2023 (10:18 am)
    WOW 6 hrs in the building and no one noticed them, I’m not familiar with the buildings set up but geez seems like a long time. So sorry to hear this happened…luv the spicy miso ramen!

  • Brian September 13, 2023 (10:18 am)
    At least it hasn’t yet gotten to the point where these crash and grabs are happening during the middle of the day. I say yet because nothing would surprise me as we continue to let society crumble under the weight of unresolvable capitalism.

  • rico September 13, 2023 (10:24 am)
    I have so much empathy for these hardworking store owners.  They either have an unfathomable amount of patience, are stubborn, or do not really see that there are no changes on the horizon.  This is the new norm, exemplified by the fact  our “leaders” rarely even make a comment about the issue.  Ridiculous.  

  • shotinthefoot September 13, 2023 (10:28 am)
    Poor Global Smoke and Vape. It has to be disheartening to try so hard to run a small business and have this keep happening before they even have a chance to recover. 

  • Jeff September 13, 2023 (10:31 am)
    Feel bad for Canna. They are best weed shop in the city. I love all those guys. 

  • willy September 13, 2023 (10:34 am)
    What the hell are cops doing if these kia guys can go around each night doing the same exact thing and I know for a fact its blatantly easy seeing one of these cars driving around especially in the middle of the night. They pay cops to sleep on the job what is going on?????? I dont even believe more funding can fix this its called EFFORT.

