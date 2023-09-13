WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more business burglaries, including third-time crash-and-grab

Three business burglaries to report this morning – two early today, one a day earlier:

THIRD-TIME CRASH-AND-GRAB: Global Smoke and Vape at 35th/Roxbury has been hit with its third crash-and-grab burglary in less than three weeks:

This was reported just after 2 am, when remotely monitored video showed a “silver sedan” backing into the store. We went over for this photo and they hadn’t yet tallied what was taken – they were just busy cleaning up. The other crash-and-grabs were August 26th and September 6th. SPD incident # for this one is 23-265197.

CANNA WEST CULTURE SHOP: Thanks for the tip on this. Also hit by crash-and-grab burglars early today, Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW):

Staff told us they believe the burglars crashed into the store between 4 and 5 am (added: archived police-radio audio indicates the car, a red Hyundai Elantra, was still in the store when police arrived – the burglars may have gotten away in a “black sedan.”) This is NOT the cannabis shop – that’s Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) across the street.

Here too, they are still focused on cleanup and taking stock of what was taken, so the Culture Shop will be closed today. Police incident # for this burglary is 23-265255.

KIZUKI RAMEN: This break-in happened early Tuesday; the shop emailed us about it early today:

(Early Tuesday) at approximately 12:45 am, Kizuki Ramen at 42nd and Alaska was burglarized. A white/fair complexion male, 5’10”-6′ with a slight build, was able to enter a secured hallway to my business through an open loading dock bay. He proceeded to shatter a safety window in our fire exit door. He was able to steal our safe, cash register drawer as well as all of our third-party to-go order tablets. (Doordash, Uber Eats, GrubHub etc). Upon reviewing camera footage from Junction 47 management, we were able to determine that this individual had at least one to two “lookouts.” One heavy-set white male in all white, including shoes and baseball cap and a taller male wearing the same clothes. After entering my business, he proceeded to go back and forth between Kizuki and The Lodge for nearly 6 hours! The register drawer they took was full of maybe $20 in loose coin change and the tablets are now worthless thanks to our awesome IT department. I’d say that’s instant Karma!

We’ll add the police report # when we get it.