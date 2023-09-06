WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglarized for second time in 2 weeks; stolen car dumped in driveway crash

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

BUSINESS BURGLARIZED 2X IN 2 WEEKS: The front of Global Smoke & Vape at 35th/Roxbury was still boarded up from the break-in on August 26th when crash-and-grab burglar(s) hit it early today. We went over to check after a reader tip. The store proprietor confirmed the burglary and said a vehicle had been used to break down the temporary door. The SPD call log shows an alarm response there just after 4 am. The store is open today, even as they clean up, again.

DUMPED IN DRIVEWAY CRASH: Even earlier this morning, a rude awakening at Jon‘s house near 20th/Holden:

Car thieves dumped that stolen Kia Soul in his driveway, after crashing it into his car around 1:15 am, still running (as is often the case). More than four hours later, Jon reported, “Police just left with the tow truck. The car owner didn’t even know it had been stolen yet. A great way to start the day.”

P.S. Today’s already seen at least one other stolen/dumped Kia, according to police-radio communication – another one left at Westcrest Park, also damaged and running.