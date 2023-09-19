CRIME WATCH: Two crash-and-grabs, including 4th in a month at Global Smoke & Vape

Two crash-and-grab burglaries to report:

GLOBAL SMOKE & VAPE, AGAIN: The all-too-familiar photo is from Sam, who was first to tip us that Global Smoke & Vape at 35th/Roxbury was broken into again, fourth time in three and a half weeks. It happened around 5:15 am. According to archived police/dispatch audio, the shop owner got an alarm notification and called police while watching the burglary on a video feed. A vehicle was used. Its description wasn’t discussed over the air but we followed up with SPD and they say it appears to likely have been a white SUV. Previous break-ins were on August 26th, September 6th, and September 13th.

MR. O.G. IN WHITE CENTER: Thanks to Zac for the tip and photo.

Zac noticed last night that the cannabis store at 9823 15th SW had the telltale boarded-up front. That’s in King County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, so we checked with them this morning. They say a vehicle was used to break into the shop early Monday and the burglars left the vehicle (no description given) behind,