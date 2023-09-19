West Seattle, Washington

19 Tuesday

59℉

CRIME WATCH: Two crash-and-grabs, including 4th in a month at Global Smoke & Vape

September 19, 2023 11:11 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two crash-and-grab burglaries to report:

GLOBAL SMOKE & VAPE, AGAIN: The all-too-familiar photo is from Sam, who was first to tip us that Global Smoke & Vape at 35th/Roxbury was broken into again, fourth time in three and a half weeks. It happened around 5:15 am. According to archived police/dispatch audio, the shop owner got an alarm notification and called police while watching the burglary on a video feed. A vehicle was used. Its description wasn’t discussed over the air but we followed up with SPD and they say it appears to likely have been a white SUV. Previous break-ins were on August 26th, September 6th, and September 13th.

MR. O.G. IN WHITE CENTER: Thanks to Zac for the tip and photo.

Zac noticed last night that the cannabis store at 9823 15th SW had the telltale boarded-up front. That’s in King County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, so we checked with them this morning. They say a vehicle was used to break into the shop early Monday and the burglars left the vehicle (no description given) behind,

4 Replies to "CRIME WATCH: Two crash-and-grabs, including 4th in a month at Global Smoke & Vape"

  • Had Enough Yet? September 19, 2023 (11:14 am)
    Bollards exist.  Shame that they have to, but this is why they are a thing.  Also f*ck thieves.  Sure wish we had more law enforcement in this city.  Who could have guessed that less police would equal more crime?

    • Objective Observer September 19, 2023 (11:46 am)
      Or they can do their jobs. I’ve seen no empirical evidence that they’re stretched thin. Accountability isn’t a bad thing, and law enforcement should not throw a hissy fit because of it. They should be working to help the people. “Protect and Serve.” If it means staking out areas (like this shop that keeps getting broken into), or setting up checkpoints in/out of West Seattle to monitor outsiders from Burien etc., while we crack down on crime, then so be it. But they need to be active. I don’t see why that big station near Home Depot shouldn’t station enough officers to cover the West Seattle area. Even now, with all the protection law enforcement still gets (qualified immunity, etc.), there’s really no reason why they shouldn’t be ready and able to do their jobs just fine. 

  • Bob September 19, 2023 (11:24 am)
    If I were a cop I would know where to stake out. Or do they even do that anymore?

  • East Coast Cynic September 19, 2023 (11:42 am)
    The vaping and cannabis stores could use a night watchman with a 12 gauge:)

