WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Options for the rest of today/tonight

(Sunrise fishing at Seacrest, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, including some indoor activities you might consider to escape the heat:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm – last week for this pool, with its season ending Sunday, August 29th. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the air-conditioned Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer. (5078 25th SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

WINE & BUY: Free class for prospective homebuyers, 6 pm at Pine Lake Cellars (5405 California SW) – info and RSVP link in our calendar listing.

TOASTMASTERS ONLINE: Improve your communication skills without leaving your house/apartment, 6:30 pm online meeting of West Seattle Toastmasters 832 – our calendar listing has RSVP info to get the link.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

NEW TRIVIA: Zeeks Pizza West Seattle recently launched a Tuesday trivia night: 7 pm, teams of up to 6, free to play, happy-hour food and beverage specials. Hosted by Geeks Who Drink. (6459 California SW)

MORE TRIVIA: Three other places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can see the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!