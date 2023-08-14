Memorial service planned August 25 for Mary Marlene Flanary, 1932-2021

Family and friends will gather August 25 to remember Mary Marlene Flanary. Here’s the remembrance that’s being shared now with the community:

Mary Marlene Flanary, daughter of Frank Griffin and Catherine Brady Neville, was born on 12/30/1932 in Deadwood, South Dakota, and passed on 12/18/2021 in Hot Springs, Montana.

She was preceded in death by her son Donald Schoenberg, husband and father of her children Jerome Schoenberg, and husband Robert Flanary. She is survived by daughters Suzette Perna, Rosalind Schoenberg, and Melanie Money. She leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Marlene had two notable passions: music and family. An accomplished pianist and lifelong learner, she took up the study of the harpsichord at age 80.

Marlene surrounded herself with her larger-than-life extended family hosting frequent holiday dinners. All were welcome in her home on Queen Anne Hill and later in her home on Beach Drive in West Seattle.

Her early education in parochial schools in Butte, Montana, was followed by a high-school education in San Francisco, then Seattle. She achieved a Bachelor of Arts from Seattle University and a masters in speech and hearing therapy from the University of Washington.

A service will be held at 11:00 AM on August 25th at Holy Rosary in West Seattle. For those who would like to pray the Rosary, it will begin at 10:30 AM. There will be a gathering at 12:00 following the service. Her family welcomes you.