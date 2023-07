The family of Dan DeSantis, who died in July 2020 at age 75, wants to remind those who knew and loved him that his long-delayed Celebration of Life is this Thursday:

Celebration of Life for

Dan DeSantis

July 13th, 2023

4 pm-8 pm

Dakota Place Park (California/Dakota)

If you have questions, email ginarosedesigns (at) gmail.com.