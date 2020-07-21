Remembering Daniel M. DeSantis, 1945-2020

Family and friends are remembering Dan DeSantis, and sharing this with the community:

Daniel Michael DeSantis passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020 at his favorite place, Hood Canal.

Dan was born on 1/23/45 in Seattle and kept his home here until recently; he currently resided in Palm Desert, California. He is survived by his wife of 19 years Jan DeSantis, his daughter Gina DeSantis Coats (son-in-law John, grandsons Alex and Anthony), son Dan (daughter-in-law Teresa), and former spouse and mother of his children, Ruth DeSantis.

He was raised in Seattle and had an extensive career in sales and 45+ years in Seattle Real Estate. Dan was a force of nature with an infectious laugh, big smile, sense of humor, and an unmatched love of life. It was essential for him to stay active every day, cycling, working out, and even walking lately (his “forced marches”). Everything was, of course, a social event.

Family and friends were his priority! He was so proud of his Italian heritage, children, and grandchildren. He idolized his grandsons and would do anything to be in their company — camping, white-water rafting, golfing, cheering at their sporting events, even dancing in nightclubs. He spoiled them whenever possible. He was their biggest fan!

It was important for him to stay connected to his friends, many of whom he had reconnected with recently. He lived life with gusto and wanted to continue traveling extensively. Dan would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, not asking for anything in return. Everyone who knew him well loved him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St.Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society.