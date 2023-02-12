WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Four for ‘Superb Owl Sunday’

If you’re a frequent WSB reader, you likely know that during football season, we feature galleries of readers’ bird photos. While we’ve gone back lately to spotlighting birds one at a time in our daily “what’s happening” lists, Jamie Kinney suggested joining in “Superb Owl Sunday.”

Jamie shared some favorite owl photos from the past two-plus years – above, a Snowy Owl; below, a Barred Owl:

Looking into our files of bird photos received in recent months, we found Kersti Muul‘s photo of a Great Horned Owl in Lincoln Park last October:

And one more from Jamie, an owl you won’t see around here – a Little Owl photographed in Scotland:

Thanks again to everyone who shares bird photos – and do check our daily “what’s happening today” lists for more, as we get them! Also, if you missed the announcement Saturday, two West Seattle parks are hosting birding events soon.