FOLLOWUP: What happens to logs left on shore post-king tides?

(WSB photo, this morning)

Last week, we published photos of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris-recovery vessel at work off Alki, picking up some of the many logs left afloat after the king tides and heavy rains. So what about all the logs that went the other way, now strewn across park shores at beaches like Alki, or piled up like the ones above at Don Armeni Boat Ramp? We asked Seattle Parks, whose spokesperson Rachel Schulkin replied:

We have a plan to reuse as much of the driftwood as possible in the parks. Some to use as log and saddle replacements where needed. And if there are any interesting ones, they may be used for interest in shrub beds.

So far, we are just moving what we can out of the way where necessary. Such as Don Armeni, so the boat ramp is accessible (hence the pile farther up in the parking lot, which was moved last week by the heavy crew). And we will come back in February after we see the next round of high tides this month to start removal/relocation.

We also have plans to go onto Alki Beach to move and remove some of that driftwood before peak season, since so much washed up so far on the sand. But that must wait until the tides settle a little bit for the sand to be a little safer to get our tractors in.