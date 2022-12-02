VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe lights Seattle’s highest-elevation tree

“Let It Snow” was one of the first few carols tonight at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s “Light Up the Night” celebration – and snow was indeed falling, lightly, by the time the city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree was illuminated. You can see it in our video:

Emcee Brian Callanan led the countdown, followed by more caroling from OLG’s 4th/5th-grades’ choir – here’s a longer version, with the closing carols, including the crowd-participation fave “Jingle Bells”:

It was a perfect holiday celebration, including warm beverages.

And warm hearts led to donations for the food drive helping St. Vincent de Paul:

OLG has another community holiday event ahead – one week from tonight, at 7 pm December 9, the vocal ensemble The Starry Crowns, who sang tonight’s first few songs, present a concert to which all are welcome. Meantime, you can see the OLG tree – and the other lights outside the church – by driving, riding, running, or walking past 7000 35th SW.