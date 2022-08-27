Admiral Junction Funktion, Lowrider Block Party, Seattle Folklorico Festival, and what else to know about on your West Seattle Saturday

(California Scrub-jay, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

So many options for today, all around the peninsula! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:

Expect minor traffic impacts on Harbor Island at the SW Manning St and SW Klickitat Way intersection. While we remove the work platforms on the eastern span of the high bridge, people accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur during the day on Saturday and Sunday. Those traveling east and westbound on SW Spokane St will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those travell=ing to and from Terminal 102. As part of the Reconnect West Seattle project, we will be completing several projects this weekend: -We’ll be paving California Ave SW between SW Walker St and SW Hill St. This work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM. There will be minor traffic impacts; however, please anticipate delays

-We’ll be paving 35th Ave SW from SW Edmunds to SW Alaska St. Both directions of traffic will be maintained, but drivers can expect delays in the area. Work is anticipated to begin at 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM

-To improve visibility, our landscaping crews will be working on SW Roxbury St between 9th Ave SW and 14th Ave SW to clear vegetation. Work will begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 3 PM. There will be minor traffic impacts. Weather permitting, we will be installing intersection markings on two intersections through this morning at 7 AM. The intersections we will be marking are: -1st Ave S and East Marginal Way S

-2nd Ave SW and Highland Park Way SW Traffic lanes will be closed as needed and they will be restored after the intersection markings have been painted. As part of necessary maintenance work, we will also be replacing concrete panels on 16th Ave SW and SW Webster St. This work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Traffic in all directions will be maintained, but drivers can expect delays in the area.

WSDOT also has more “Revive I-5” lane closures on southbound I-5 between I-90 and the West Seattle exit, all weekend.

IF YOU’RE GOING TO LINCOLN PARK … note that a film/video crew is expected to be working in the north parking lot vicinity all day, and there are parking restrictions both in that lot and on the east side of Fauntleroy Way.

THE GREAT CROSS-SOUND RACE: Sound Rowers and Paddlers‘ annual race from Alki to Bainbridge and back is scheduled for this morning, starting around 9 am.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See (and post) listings in the WSB Community Forums.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS MARKET: Fresh produce, flowers, prepared food, more at the South Delridge Farmers’ Market (WSB sponsor), 10 am-2 pm in the courtyard of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) – read about the vendors on the market website.

ELECTRICAL APPRENTICESHIPS: Learn about this career path at an open house on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Georgetown campus 10 am-2 pm today – more info in our calendar listing. (6727 Corson Ave. S.)

MORNING MUSIC AT C & P: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SEATTLE FOLKLORICO FESTIVAL: 11 am-4 pm at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), the folkloric dance group Joyas Mestizas hosts this celebration of Mexican culture. See the performance schedule and vendor/resource lists in our calendar listing.

BAGELS AT BARTON P-PATCH: Fresh-baked wood-fired bagels at the community garden, 11 am-1 pm or while they last. (34th/Barton)

ADMIRAL JUNCTION FUNKTION: Street party on California SW north of Admiral Way, noon-9 pm. Entertainment (here’s the schedule), beer gardens, food, booths you can visit to learn about local businesses and organizations.

LOWRIDER BLOCK PARTY: Street party on 17th SW between Delridge and Roxbury, noon-6 pm. Live art, food, entertainment, vendors, and of course, lowriders! Presented by Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery.

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With a cloudy, cooler day expected, the city is not likely to open the wading pools, but you can check at 206-684-7796 after 9 am; if they do open, the pool in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) would be open noon-7 pm. Regardless of the weather, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Rain or shine, you can swim at the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore today, noon-7 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Due to a staffing shortage, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum on Alki will not open today.

FREE CLASS AT WEST SEATTLE NURSERY: 12:30 pm, come learn about preserving! (California/Brandon)

PICKLEBALL CLINIC: Free chance for all ages to learn about this hot sport. At High Point Community Center (6420 California SW)

WINE TIME: The Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

BIG SWIM: As previewed here, Amanda Winans is tackling the Tacoma-to-West Seattle swim today, expected to finish near Colman Pool after 3 pm – you can watch the tracking beacon here.

PIZZA AT BARTON P-PATCH: Fresh-baked wood-fired pizza at the community garden, 4 pm-7 pm or while it lasts, live music too! (34th/Barton)

WSHS CLASS OF 1970 REUNION: 4-10 pm at Glen Acres Country Club – details in our calendar listing.

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P: Guitar Gil will play 7 pm-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: West End Girls perform drag extravaganza, doors at 7 pm, show at 8. All ages. $13 tickets online, $15 tickets at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, Rebecca Kilgore and the Ray Skjelbred Trio at historic Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – Ray Skjelbred on piano, Jacob Zimmerman on reeds, and Matt Weiner on bass, joined by vocalist Rebecca Kilgore, performing vintage swing jazz. Ticket info in our calendar listing.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!