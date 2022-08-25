Going to Lincoln Park on Saturday? Heads up: Film crew

Thanks for the tips. A few people mentioned those No Parking signs in the north Lincoln Park lot and across the street, along the east side of Fauntleroy Way. The restrictions are for 5 am to 9 pm Saturday; the info sheet attached to some of the signage attributes this to Object & Animal, a production company whose website shows a lot of high-profile commercial and music-video work. We don’t know yet what the project is, but just be aware that Lincoln Park will be more parking-challenged than usual on Saturday.