ROAD WORK: 3 upcoming traffic alerts

Three upcoming alerts:

35TH SW PAVING: 7 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday, paving is planned on the east (northbound) side of 35th between Morgan and Holly. SDOT says, “We’ll be paving the eastern side of the street and traffic impacts include closing one lane in each direction. Parking will also be restricted while we complete this work.”

37TH/FAUNTLEROY WORK: Also on Saturday and Sunday, 8 am-4 pm, SDOT crews will be doing sidewalk repair and curb-ramp construction, which means: “During this work, we’ll need to close a northbound travel lane. People driving should anticipate delays while traveling in the area.”

Regarding the above two, when you keep in mind that California will be closed for several hours Saturday morning and early afternoon because of the West Seattle Grand Parade. Meantime, we also have an alert for next week, no sooner than Wednesday:

ALKI AVENUE LANE CLOSURE: We’ve been previewing the pump-station project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW. It’s finally ramping up, and Seattle Public Utilities announced today: