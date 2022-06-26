SUMMER: Two more local wading pools open Monday

Just in time for what’s expected to be the finale of this mini-heat wave, two more local wading pools open tomorrow: EC Hughes (above) at 2805 SW Holden will be open noon-7 pm Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays through August 21st, and South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. will be open noon-7 pm Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW is already open daily (except for cool weather) noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day, and Delridge at 4501 Delridge Way SW will be the last to open, noon-5:30 pm Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays starting this week. One more option for little ones to stay cool: Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale, open daily through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. See the citywide schedule here.