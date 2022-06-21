SUMMER: Everybody’s the Earth at Alice’s solstice-sunset watch

Everyone has a role to play at West Seattle skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen‘s change-of-season sunset watches – if you choose to participate. Tonight at Solstice Park, the members of the ~70-person crowd who chose to form a circle at her invitation all got to be Earth for a while. But that was after the sunset.

Along with watching the first sunset of summer, at the park where markers and paths are in place to line up with the setting sun on solstice and equinox days, the highlight was Alice’s explanation of how the Earth and Sun interact on these days, (A young attendee named June volunteered to portray the Sun.)

She also shared the pro tip that you can experience the sunset alignment at Solstice Park for a few days before and after the solstices/equinoxes, since the setting sun’s position doesn’t quickly change that radically.

Alice also answered questions, starting with one about the upcoming planetary alignment – where and when to watch.

Alice – who leads these events as a volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador – said the show will be best between 3 and 4:30 am, and with a view of the east/northeast sky; she recommended Westcrest and Myrtle Reservoir Parks in West Seattle