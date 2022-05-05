COUNTDOWN: 9 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day’s return!

Just another reminder that West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is approaching – now nine days away, on Saturday, May 14th, first one since 2019, 16th WSCGSD since the first one in 2005. We continue working on the map/list so it’ll be available this Saturday – no set time that day, as we’ll be working on it right up until the last moment, but we’ll announce it here the moment it’s ready. Whatever you’re looking for, we can almost guarantee somebody will have it – maybe multiple somebodies. Kid stuff, vintage stuff, outdoor gear, art, plants, knickknacks, bric-a-brac, even a hodgepodge or two … that’s just some of what the listings mention. The locations and settings span a wide range – apartment complexes, schools, businesses, blocks, yards, alleys, and yes, of course we have some garage sales in garages. Thanks again to the 320+ sellers who are gearing up to welcome neighbors and other shoppers for person-to-person recycling, one week from Saturday!