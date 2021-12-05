Coats for cocoa, Pop-Up Hanukkah, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Seen in Upper Fauntleroy)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

VACCINATIONS: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, either by appointment or walk-up, you can get a COVID vaccine (booster or otherwise) at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), as announced here.

CHURCHES: Most are both streaming and holding in-person services (one church, West Side Unitarian Universalist, is resuming those starting today). Here are this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

WINTER WANDER SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder‘s “free, live, 10-day” holiday adventure around West Seattle continues, and you can still join in. Go to her website to see how to play!

COAT DRIVE, WITH COCOA: From the West Seattle Food Bank, “We will be partnering with Kiwanis Sunday, December 5th, from 10 am -2 pm at their tent at West Seattle Farmers Market in The Junction. We will collect coats, hats, and gloves to be donated to the West Seattle Food Bank’s Clothesline to help families stay warm this winter.” Hot cocoa for donors! This is part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays; look for the tent on the south end of the market, near California/Alaska.

RAT CITY STUDIOS: Holiday Open Studio and Sale continuing today, 10 akm-4 pm – details in our calendar listing. (2410 SW 106th)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Along with food – Christmas trees!. Shop 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

HANDS-ON HANUKKAH: Look for the booth at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

EAT PIZZA, HELP STUDENTS: Order from MOD Pizza/Westwood Village 10:30 am-10 pm today, use the code here, and part of the proceeds will benefit the Pathfinder K-8 PTSA.

SANTA AT OUNCES Meet St. Nick at Ounces, 1-4 pm. Free DIY photos. (3809 Delridge Way SW) – UPDATE: This will start late (no sooner than 2 pm) due to an outage in the area from planned City Light work,

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Today is the second matinee performance of the world-premiere two-person musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm, get tickets here.

WHITE CENTER TREE LIGHTING: Join the celebration for the White Center Tree Lighting outside Mac’s Triangle Pub, 4:20 pm (Delridge/16th/Roxbury).

POP-UP HANUKKAH: Candlelighting is part of the Kol HaNeshamah “Pop-Up Hanukkah” celebration at Junction Plaza Park:

Love. Light. Donuts! Kol HaNeshamah, the progressive Jewish congregation in West Seattle, is back this year with Pop-Up Hanukkah at The Junction. Join your West Seattle Neighbors at Junction Plaza Park on Sunday, December 5th at 5 pm for song, candlelighting and donuts-to-go. Everyone’s welcome!

(42nd/Alaska)

