WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Afternoon updates

Our storm coverage continues, picking up from our morning updates (which included school closures):

WEATHER: Unsettled weather continues – as noted in our earlier coverage, that tornado warning some got last hour (depending on your cell service) was intended for Kitsap County, not us, but the Wind Advisory alert continues until 4 pm, qnd if you look to the west, very ominous skies.

TRANSPORTATION: Metro has canceled the 12:30 pm and 1 pm West Seattle Water Taxi runs because of the stormy weather. … Some traffic signals are still out in the areas that lost power this morning.

POWER OUTAGES: 823 residences/businesses are still out, mostly east of The Junction, according to the Seattle City Light outage map. There are a few small pocket outages, too, like 5 customers near 21st/Genesee on Pigeon Point.

More updates to come …