COYOTES: Sightings from Lincoln Park to Gatewood to Seola

First – a coyote in Lincoln Park turned some heads today. Evan sent this photo and report:

I saw this coyote in Lincoln Park today at 11:30 am, just calmly following the bluff-side trail, a little southeast of Colman Pool. It didn’t react at all to the dog I was walking. People might want to be careful to keep their dogs on-leash; I saw one at the east edge of Solstice Park a week before that.

Emma sent this Lincoln Park report earlier today – same area:

We saw a coyote near one of the upper trails in Lincoln Park (~1 pm), where many families and small dogs walk. We could not get a picture, since we had to pick up our dogs, and it only briefly made eye contact with us. It was not aggressive towards us, but we cannot make any presumptions about it’s behavior.

Then tonight, we got this from Joan in Gatewood:

We just saw a coyote calmly trotting down the middle of the sidewalk at 7:15 pm at Myrtle and 37th, just west of the water towers. A cat took off after it; fortunately the owner was outside and the cat was on a leash so he caught it quickly. You can see how close he was to that person and he was not rushing. I couldn’t get a good picture but good idea for everybody to keep their animals indoors.

One more sighting to share – Chris saw this one in Seola Park in south Arbor Heights last week:

As always, we want to note that we report on coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm, and suggest everyone be aware of how to coexist.