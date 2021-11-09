West Seattle, Washington

09 Tuesday

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind alert, big power outage, school closures, business and other closures – updates

November 9, 2021 8:16 am
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Updated 9:25 am, adding more closures)

We’ve been covering the wind-related trouble in our morning roundup but now it’s time to break it out for updates.

WEATHER ALERT: We’re under a Wind Advisory until 4 pm, with gusts up to 45 mph out of the south.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATES: More than 5,300 homes and businesses in West Seattle lost power (here’s the SCL map).

This includes some traffic signals – treat any dark or flashing signalized intersection as an all-way stop. (9;12 am update) Some have their power back but 3,500+ homes/businesses are still out per SCL map.

SCHOOL CLOSURES/CHANGES:
Hope Lutheran School is closed for the day.
Holy Rosary hopes to start late – families are advised to stay home and wait for word.
West Seattle High School closed – this is the only SPS school in West Seattle affected so far

BUSINESSES/OTHER CLOSURES: Please text or call with updates – 206-293-6302

*Trader Joe’s in The Junction is without power and closed.
*QFC in The Junction closed
*Safeway in Jefferson Square closed
*West Seattle YMCA – Closed
*Swedish clinic at 42nd/Alaska – closed

14 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind alert, big power outage, school closures, business and other closures - updates"

  • Scott November 9, 2021 (8:26 am)
    I get that drivers should (must) treat dark intersections as all-way stops, but what should pedestrians do?

    • WSB November 9, 2021 (8:35 am)
      Wait for everybody to stop as you would at a stop-sign-controlled 4-way.

  • Andee November 9, 2021 (8:28 am)
    No power @our home 3000 block 37th Ave SW. Stay safe everyone! I’ve been avoiding my usual walk at Lincoln Park for fear of unstable trees falling cuz of the recent heavy rains. Am I being too paranoid? 

    • Jay November 9, 2021 (8:40 am)
      No, being in the woods is dangerous. I live in Puget Ridge and saw a 50ft tree fall about thirty yards in front of me when I was hiking near the community college. And I’ve been mountain biking in a forest in the wind where branches started falling anywhere, and any one of them could have caused a serious injury. I’m active every day of the year and the only weather that keeps me out of the woods is wind.

  • Yma November 9, 2021 (8:44 am)
    Just got the call, WSHS is currently closed

  • Steph November 9, 2021 (8:44 am)
    Just got the robocall that WSHS is closed. 

  • Plf November 9, 2021 (8:53 am)
    Is the metropolitan market open?and into the junction such as husky’s 

    • Nate Bauer November 9, 2021 (9:19 am)
      Looks like the Junction has power specifically on the west side of the street. Huskys is currently open. 

      • WSB November 9, 2021 (9:25 am)
        If the rest of the outage zone isn’t fixed within an hour, we’ll be checking the area, but all tips ahead of that appreciated. Also adding, the Swedish clinic in Altamira (QFC building) is closed.

  • Junction Resident November 9, 2021 (8:56 am)
    CHI Franciscan Clinic is closed, hopes to reopen by noon.

    • WSB November 9, 2021 (9:10 am)
      Thanks!

  • Rara November 9, 2021 (8:57 am)
    West Seattle high school‘s power is out no school for today. 

  • West Seattle Coug November 9, 2021 (9:06 am)
    We’re here on 37th between Landers and Stevens, and our power just came back on. Crossing our fingers…

  • Kal November 9, 2021 (9:10 am)
    Is anyone else having a CenturyLink outage near Camp Long/High Point?

