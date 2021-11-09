WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind alert, big power outage, school closures, business and other closures – updates

(Updated 9:25 am, adding more closures)

We’ve been covering the wind-related trouble in our morning roundup but now it’s time to break it out for updates.

WEATHER ALERT: We’re under a Wind Advisory until 4 pm, with gusts up to 45 mph out of the south.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATES: More than 5,300 homes and businesses in West Seattle lost power (here’s the SCL map).

This includes some traffic signals – treat any dark or flashing signalized intersection as an all-way stop. (9;12 am update) Some have their power back but 3,500+ homes/businesses are still out per SCL map.

SCHOOL CLOSURES/CHANGES:

Hope Lutheran School is closed for the day.

Holy Rosary hopes to start late – families are advised to stay home and wait for word.

West Seattle High School closed – this is the only SPS school in West Seattle affected so far

BUSINESSES/OTHER CLOSURES: Please text or call with updates – 206-293-6302

*Trader Joe’s in The Junction is without power and closed.

*QFC in The Junction closed

*Safeway in Jefferson Square closed

*West Seattle YMCA – Closed

*Swedish clinic at 42nd/Alaska – closed