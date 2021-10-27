TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday notes

6:04 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Rain is again in today’s forecast – but probably not much.

REOPENING/CLOSURE

The South Park Bridge has reopened.

But East Marginal Way south of the bridge is not expected to reopen until sometime today.

OTHER BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

585th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed is back as of last check. 1st Ave. South Bridge openings are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

ROAD WORK – TODAY AND UPCOMING

26th SW – Ongoing closure between Roxbury and Barton for RapidRide H Line prep work, at least a few more weeks, the county says.

NEXT WEEK: More RapidRide-related work:

Starting as soon as November 1, crews will set up traffic control to begin construction at the 26th Ave SW and SW Roxbury Street intersections. Work will include demolishing the existing pavement, installing underground utilities, paving the roadway, and making improvements that will serve current Routes 113 and 120, and the future RapidRide H Line. This work is expected to last through mid-December.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Regular Metro schedule, except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones – on 26th and 15th SW in particular. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

For ferries and Water Taxi: WSF is still on a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates. The Water Taxi remains on its new schedule (no weekend or off-peak shuttle buses).

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.