BIZNOTE: West Seattle Liquor and Wine close to opening

A few people have asked for an update on West Seattle Liquor and Wine, the former Capco Beverages store reopening with a new owner and new location. State Liquor and Cannabis Board records show the store’s been licensed as of last month. So we checked in with Dolly Amend, who managed the store at its previous location and will do so here too. She says they’re not locked in on a date yet but hoping it’ll be in two weeks or so. The store closed in its old location seven months ago; that space has since become West Seattle’s main Swedish clinic site. The new store location, 4714 42nd SW, is on the outer west side of Jefferson Square, by Nikko Teriyaki.