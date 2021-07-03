SCAM ALERT: Fake text messages

Scammers try to reach you by just about every messaging means possible – even text messages: Patrice Lewis sent this warning:

Watch out for phony health-care-related text messages. I received one Thursday morning that appeared to come from my health-care provider. It told me to click the included link for a health message. I’ve been waiting for a notification that the result of a recent routine test is ready for me in my online health chart, so for a minute I thought it might be that, but the link looked suspicious. I called my provider’s customer service and they confirmed it was fake. So easy to be fooled by these links if you don’t take a minute to question them – so do be careful.

Even a health-care expert can almost get fooled – Patrice is a health-insurance specialist.

P.S. You can report fraudulent messages here.