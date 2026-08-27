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Morbidly Curious Book Club, Grief Is Crafty, Dusty Thursdays, more on our West Seattle list for today/tonight

August 27, 2026 9:54 am
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 |   West Seattle news | WS Health Club/ex-Athletic Club/ex-Allstar Fitness | WS miscellaneous

(Olympics this morning, photographed by Lura Ercolano)

Welcome to today’s list of what’s happening around West Seattle, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, plant sales featuring and supporting students’ work. North end of SSC campus (6000 16th SW).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily splashing season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: The last pool still open is at Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: As seen at the Admiral Block Party! From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can be there to listen!)

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD MEETING: West Seattle property acquisitions are on the agenda (which explains how to participate/watch), 1:30 pm downtown or online.

WEST SEATTLE SOCIAL HOUR: Want to meet people – in person? Camp West (4539 California SW) is hosting a weekly “social hour” where you can drop in (21+) and do that!

DROP-IN CHESS: The regular High Point Library Thursday event is happening today – people under 18 can drop in 4-5:30 pm to play. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS – this week and every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) hosts a food truck. Tonight it’s El Gran Taco.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) welcomes volunteers weekly to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks – you can take some home too. Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle. While you’re there, check out the ongoing West Seattle Art Tour preview!

GRIEF IS CRAFTY: 6 pm at The Missing Piece (California/Alaska), monthly craft circle for grieving people – info in our calendar listing.

POSTCARDING PARTY: 6-8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), gathering to fill out postcards to encourage recipients to vote.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run, with a track-workout alternative.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Christy McWilson, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way SW), this month reading “American Afterlives.”

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm trivia at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Aerosol, Leonard Jarvey and the Sock Monkeys, Failed 504, Superbrown, 8 pm, all ages, $10 cover. (3803)

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight, DJ Toph One at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to closing time, time to sing! (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily highlight list? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

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