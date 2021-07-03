West Seattle, Washington

About last night’s U.S. Coast Guard helicopter search off West Seattle

July 3, 2021 9:42 am
Several people asked us about a helicopter search off the west-facing West Seattle shore late last night. Flight trackers showwed it was a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. We checked with USCG Public Affairs just now and they told us they had responded to a salvage company’s report of a “red flare” in the area. They looked from both air and sea, and found nothing, nor could they get other confirmation of a sighting, even from Washington State Ferries, and no one was reported missing, so the search was eventually called off.

  • M.B. July 3, 2021 (2:19 pm)
    Given the barages folks have been hearing, probably a firework. Lovely waste of money on nonsense if that turns out to be the case.

