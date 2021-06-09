Remembering Gloria M. Langen, 1929-2021

Family and friends are remembering Gloria M. Langen, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Gloria Mary (Strattman) Langen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in the presence of her children on May 19, 2021.

Gloria was born in St Louis, Missouri on August 7, 1929 to George and Mary Strattman. In the early years of World War II, the family moved to Bremerton, WA when her father took a job as a machinist at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard. Gloria completed her grade school education at Our Lady Star of the Sea and then attended Bremerton High School where she met the love of her life, John “Harry” Langen. She graduated in 1948 and they were married at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church on September 9th, 1950. In 1953 Harry and Glo moved to West Seattle where they made their home, raising 6 children.

Marriage, family, and the Catholic Church were central to her life. As founding members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Gloria and Harry were active in the parish throughout their many years and were recognized for their legacy with a seat of honor on the OLG 50th anniversary show car in the West Seattle Hi-Yu parade. As her children grew up and grandbabies began to arrive, Gloria embraced her role as a grandmother, always ready to play a game, work a puzzle, or read to the kids.

Gloria and Harry often spent their annual vacations camping with their extended family and friends. As members of the Westside Wheelers Square Dance Club, they traveled to square dance events throughout the Northwest and California. But her true passion was reading and it was a common sight to see her in her favorite chair, coffee cup at her side and a book in her hand. She shared that love of reading with her family and through her many years as the librarian at Guadalupe School. In 2001, her 30 years of service was commemorated with the naming of the school library “The Langen Library.”

In 2012 Gloria and Harry sold their longtime family home and moved to the Bridge Park Retirement Community in West Seattle, where she became a familiar face around the Activity Room, playing dominoes, bingo and her favorite card games.

Gloria was preceded in death by her grandson Joshua Waleryszak. She is survived by her husband John “Harry” Langen and children, Judy Waleryszak (Tom (d)), Mike (Alyson), Cathy Olson (Frank), Teresa Langen Earle (Ken), Margaret “Peggy” and James (Andrea), six grandchildren, Amanda, Elisa, Alexandra, Loretta, John, and Henry, and five great grandchildren.

Remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe School Langen Library, 3401 SW Myrtle Street, Seattle, WA 98126. Or donate online at www.guadalupe-school.org