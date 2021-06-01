West Seattle, Washington

02 Wednesday

Part of Walker Rock Garden site to be redeveloped

June 1, 2021 12:19 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 Development | West Seattle history | West Seattle news

Thanks to the neighbors who’ve sent photos, including the one above. Redevelopment has begun on the site that holds part of the Walker Rock Garden, a backyard work of art created more than a half-century ago as a true labor of love (here’s the backstory), east of Fairmount Park.

The original owners are long gone. A decade ago, relatives put the site up for sale, hoping to find a buyer interested in maintaining the rock garden. That time, it didn’t sell. Two years later, they listed it again. No sale that time either. Finally, last fall, the south part of the site was sold to a developer, and a permit was sought for redevelopment with two houses.

When we inquired about the sale and the garden’s status, the family told us, “The Garden, due to time and time’s natural impact on things, has experienced significant deterioration on the rock and structures. Unfortunately, no one was identified who could make the hefty financial and time investments needed to restore and maintain the Garden.” It used to be made available for public visits on Mother’s Day; last one we have record of was in 2014.

The north part of the site still holds the original house, now a rental, and at least some of the rock art. But the Walker Rock Garden’s most-famous feature, the gazebo – seen in the photo above – is on the parcel where the new houses are to be built.

7 Replies to "Part of Walker Rock Garden site to be redeveloped"

  • Alki resident June 1, 2021 (2:13 pm)
    What a shame. I can’t believe this. 

  • Also John June 1, 2021 (2:13 pm)
    It’s inevitable!   Nothing last forever.

  • Bradley June 1, 2021 (3:37 pm)
    Are they planning to demote rental house too?thanks to Sandy for years of care and attention to her father’s work. 

    • WSB June 1, 2021 (4:16 pm)
      It does not have a proposal. When I spoke to the family, they hadn’t decided its longterm fate of that parcel (they still own it and the house and are renting it out).

  • HS June 1, 2021 (3:44 pm)
    I haven’t been. But from the photograph, I wonder if the gazebo could be placed on the site where the stone cottage is being moved. It looks like a stand alone art piece. Again, I have not seen it in person.

  • RayWest June 1, 2021 (6:07 pm)
    A shame to see it go but inevitable as “progress” continues to transform West Seattle. There was once a similar, but smaller rock garden called Storybook Pond near my house with a pond and carved fairytale figures, that was close to Fauntleroy and Findley. It was always open and I used to visit it all the time as a kid, filled out the guest book, and would always get a “tour” by the kindly owner. It also fell to development to a “McMansion.”  Not sure anyone remembers it. Sad that these neighborhood “gems” have disappeared.

  • Fairmont June 1, 2021 (6:07 pm)
    Sorry but its pretty ugly in person now, kind of an eyesore. I feel bad for the neighbors. The landowner should be able to build on it.

