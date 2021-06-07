CORONAVIRUS: Monday 6/7/2021 roundup

Tonight’s roundup of local pandemic-related information:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*110,417 people have tested positive, 79 more than yesterday

*1,602 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*6,231 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday

ONE WEEK AGO: No week-ago numbers tonight, since last Monday was Memorial Day and the county didn’t update the dashboard.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Check the state dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 173.5 million cases, 3,734,000+ deaths – 597,000+ in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

VAX STATS: In King County, 75.4 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose; 65.2 percent are fully vaccinated. In West Seattle, the most-vaccinated zip code remains 98136 – 87.5 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose. (Maps and stats are here.)

VACCINATION LOTTERY TOMORROW: Tuesday brings the first drawing in the “incentives” the governor announced last week. If you’re still worried you aren’t going to be part of it, here’s what the state wants you to know:

The Washington State Department of Health recognizes many people have experienced challenges while trying to confirm their records were transmitted to the Washington State Immunization Information System and they are eligible for the “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery drawing. DOH also recognizes that many people were not able to verify their COVID-19 vaccine record in MyIR Mobile. However, the records have been transmitted to the WAIIS, which means DOH is able to access immunization data and will be able to pull winners from the pool of eligible vaccine recipients in the state. In the meantime, people who have further questions about their eligibility should call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-833-VAX HELP or visit walottery.com/vaccination. Washington joins several other states in offering a vaccine lottery. Hitting the 70% statewide initiation of vaccination goal is an important component of our collective success against COVID-19, and we look forward to continued progress so we can restore our economy and get people back to living their normal lives.

