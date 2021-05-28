Celebration of Life planned this summer for Brian R. Casey, 1939-2020

Family and friends will gather this summer to celebrate the life of Brian R. Casey. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Brian Richard Casey

June 9, 1939 ~ November 24, 2020

Brian Richard Casey of Seattle passed away in his sleep and at peace on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, two days before Thanksgiving, from natural causes at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Peggy and their three children, Karen (Terry Burke), Chris (Lisa Casey), and Kelly (Dan Steen), as well as four grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, Bonnie, and Tyler.

Brian was born June 9, 1939, in Burns, Oregon, to Margaret and John Casey. They moved to Portland, Oregon, when Brian was four and lived there until he was married in 1963.

He attended Central Catholic high school, and went on to the University of Santa Clara and University of Oregon law school. He also became an Eagle Scout while in high school.

Brian practiced law for 10 years at his father’s law firm before going into sales while working with Lou Tice of Pacific Institute in Seattle. Peggy and Brian moved their three children to Seattle and gradually phased out of Pacific Institute in 1994. In November, 1994 with permission of Archbishop Thomas Murphy of the Archdiocese of Seattle, set up Good News Ministries of Seattle, a nonprofit charitable corporation for purposes of facilitating parish mission work throughout the country.

He wrote a book, ”Our Walk in His Footsteps,” and made recordings of his parish sessions. He also served on the board of regents for the University of Portland. Brian had been growing in his spiritual life for quite a few years when he began to feel the Lord calling him into full ministry.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Brian’s memory on Friday, July 16th at 11:30 a.m. It is located at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 7000 35th Avenue SW.

Then after the service, there will be a gathering at Christo’s on Alki, 2508 Alki Avenue SW. It starts at 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. We will serve pizza, salad, and drinks (2 tickets for 2 free drinks of beer/wine only). We will post the last-minute details of that special event and burial-site information as we get closer to that date.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Brian R. Casey.

To share your memories of Brian with his friends & family, please visit his Online Memorial: emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Brian-Casey