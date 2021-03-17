YOU CAN HELP: Delridge Grocery Co-op offering ‘Spring Thing’

Here’s a seasonal way you can help with the Delridge Grocery Cooperative‘s ongoing work to ramp up into their store space: In addition to ongoing weekly produce boxes, they’re selling the “Spring Thing,” a basket full of “Pacific Northwest foodie delights” and a $5 discount coupon from West Seattle Nursery,” all in a cute reusable metal tub. It’s $48 and on sale online through March 31 for pickup/delivery April 3rd. See the full list of what’s in the Spring Thing, and how to order yours, by going here. Says DGC Produce Box Team member Agen Schmitz, “Our DGC team has a lot of fun putting together these baskets and bags and tubs, and we love introducing our customers to new PNW-based products and connecting them with other West Seattle businesses. But these basket bundles are also key to helping us pay our ongoing expenses while we work behind the scenes to move forward with opening the Co-op as a full store.”
