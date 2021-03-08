Remembering Helene L. Young, 1938-2021

Family and friends are remembering Helene Young, and sharing this with her community:

Helene Louise Young

June 10, 1938 – February 25, 2021

Helene was born June 10th, 1938, to John and Louisa (nee Vandenbergh) Fisher, in Albany, New York. She attended public schools in Albany, and after graduation, worked in the law offices of John T. Garry. In August of 1958, Helene married Robert J. Rose of Stony Point, New York. Soon after, Helene and Bob moved to Seattle, where Bob began a long career with The Boeing Company. Helene and Bob were delighted with their family of “rosebuds” – Mary, Jennifer and Elizabeth. Helene was a room mother, a homemaker, and a kind and loving neighbor to many in West Seattle.

After 20 years, Helene and Bob’s marriage ended in divorce, and she later married The Rev. Don Young. She then added to her family, Don’s children – Richard, Timothy, Jason and Susan. Helene and Don enjoyed working together in Real Estate for several years, primarily in West Seattle. For years they enjoyed walking in Lincoln Park, sailing on Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands, and their property on Guemes Island.

Feeling the call to return to ministry, Helene and Don moved to Tacoma to serve the Lakeview Congregational Church (United Church of Christ.) While living in Tacoma, Helene completed her Bachelor’s degree. Tired of the Northwest weather and ready for a change, they relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona, where Helene earned a Master’s Degree. She taught Life Skills at Cochise College for several years and was also a substitute teacher in the Sierra Vista area. Following Don’s death, Helene moved back to Washington state to be near her children. Although her recent health limited her from enjoying many activities that she loved, she maintained a positive spirit all of her days. She never met a stranger, and will be missed by many, many people. Helene especially loved gardening, reading, church activities, and Democratic politics.

She was predeceased by her parents, her stepfather (Norman Wirz), her brother (John Fisher), her husband (Donald L. Young), and Don’s son (Richard.) She is survived by Mary Toal (Richard), Jennifer Arkills (Jim), Elizabeth Tuohy (Mike), Tim Young (Li), Jason Young (Toni), and Susan Young. She is also survived by grandchildren Kevin, Kelly, Brandon, Anna, Kate, Ryan, Matthew, Abigail, Hailey, Lane, Elliot, and Conner, and her extended family scattered around the country.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the loving care Helene received her last months at the Springwell Adult Family Home in Renton, as well as the many services provided through Providence ElderPlace Northwest.

A memorial gathering will be scheduled for this summer, when the strawberries are in season. Memorial gifts may be directed to Providence ElderPlace Northwest, 4515 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 100, Seattle, Washington 98108

