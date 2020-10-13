FOLLOWUP: 14 tons of recyclables at West Seattle Junction event! Here’s the breakout

(WSB photo, September 26th)

Two and a half weeks ago, hundreds of West Seattleites descended on the big recycle/reuse/shred event in The Junction. So many that most of the participants maxed out. Today, the totals are in, and Lora Radford from the West Seattle Junction Association shared the report – 14 tons!

The numbers were collected by Waste Management, which says the haul is more than double any of their other similar events around the region. Meantime, Radford is still hoping another household-goods collection event might be possible this fall, since that was the category that maxed out quickly, so stay tuned.