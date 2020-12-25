CORONAVIRUS: Friday 12/25 roundup

Yes, even on Christmas night, we have virus news. And first, a reminder that it’s now been 43 weeks since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here’s what’s new:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*59,831 people have tested positive, 525 more than yesterday’s total

*1,043 people have died, 11 more than yesterday’s total

*3,983 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*726,744 people have been tested, 674 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 56.693/978/3,823/708,641.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 79.8 million cases, 1,750,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

TEST SITE REOPENS: After a holiday closure, the West Seattle COVID-19 testing site at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) reopens Saturday. Registration for a testing time starts here, depending on whether you do or don’t have symptoms.

