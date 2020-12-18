CORONAVIRUS: Friday 12/18 roundup

Tonight marks 42 weeks since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here’s what’s new:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*56.693 people have tested positive, 774 more than yesterday’s total

*978 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*3,823 people have been hospitalized, 20 more than yesterday’s total

*708,641 people have been tested, 4,612 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 52,575/932/3,588/678,220.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 75.6 million cases, 1,674,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

KEY INDICATOR IN THE RED ZONE: Back to local stats for a moment – one of King County’s data dashboards tracks “key indicators”; we check it daily to see if there’s anything new to mention, and today there is. Tracking “health-care system readiness,” the percentage of King County hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients – considered OK at 10 percent or less – has jumped to 12.3 percent.

VACCINE UPDATES: Thursday’s news of fewer Pfizer vaccine doses coming to our state in the near term apparently indeed was the result of a federal miscommunication that’s not expected to affect future allocations, Gov. Inslee tweeted. Meantime, now that the Moderna vaccine has federal approval, it’s expected to be available in our state as soon as Monday.

FOOD FOR STUDENTS: Though Seattle Public Schools is on break the next two weeks, the district is planning to make food boxes available with a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch items. They’ll be available Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday Dec. 29, 11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m, at two West Seattle locations: Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) and Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!