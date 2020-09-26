West Seattle, Washington

Sorry, vandal. Katie and neighbors won’t let you win.

September 26, 2020 5:18 pm
These are three recent views of the same wall in Pigeon Point:

Katie sent the photos, explaining:

My neighbors and I have been painting and maintaining a Black Lives Matter mural on our property at the corner of SW Andover and 23rd Ave in Pigeon Point that has been defaced 3 times in the past month. I saw that West Seattle Blog has covered this type of vandalism at other locations in West Seattle, so I wanted to add our experience to the record. We are setting up surveillance measures and will continue to restore the mural after each vandalism attempt, but I just wanted to let our community know that this is a consistent and seemingly widespread problem in West Seattle.

